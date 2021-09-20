Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
CDMX vaccination: Second dose for millennials from Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa and Xochimilco

Vaccination schedule according to the initial of the first surname.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eduardo Clark, general director of Technology and Intelligence of the Headquarters of the Government of Mexico City, reported that this week phase 29 of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 begins in the Mexican capital, where millennial adults from 30 to 39 years old will receive the second dose of their vaccine in three municipalities.

Claudia Sheinbaum vía Twitter

The official indicated that 169,625 residents of Álvaro Obregón, Xochimilco and Cuajimalpa will receive the second dose of their immunization from September 21 to September 25.

Vaccination schedule according to the initial of the first surname

  • A, B, C: Tuesday September 21
  • D, E, F, G: Wednesday September 22
  • H, I, J, K, L, M: Thursday, September 23
  • N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R: Friday, September 24
  • S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z and laggards: Saturday, September 25

What will be the vaccination sites?

Álvaro Obregón with Sputnik V

  • University Olympic Stadium

Cuajimalpa with AstraZeneca

  • Expo Santa Fe

Xochimilco with AstraZeneca

  • Deportivo Xochimilco

According to official data, so far 6 million 402 thousand vaccines have been applied in the CDMX.

