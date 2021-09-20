Apple's (AAPL) Comedy Series Ted Lasso Wins Seven Emmy Awards

Apple’s AAPL streaming service, Apple TV+, has won seven Emmy Awards for comedy series Ted Lasso. In 2021, Apple TV+ has won a total of 11 Primetime Emmy Awards.



Ted Lasso won awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series.



Other categories in which Apple TV+ won awards include Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special (Boys State), Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series), Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media (For All Mankind: Time Capsule: For All Mankind) and Outstanding Motion Design (Calls).



Although Apple TV+ has failed to gain notable market share in the streaming space currently dominated by the likes of Netflix NFLX, The Walt Disney Company DIS and Amazon AMZN, its content has received critical acclaim.



Ted Lasso’s success is now expected to help Apple TV+ attract new subscribers. Apple has been focused on expanding its content portfolio by including shows for children and families. The company is also expanding into different genres and languages.



Apple is reportedly producing its first French original production, Liaison, for Apple TV+, per 9TO5Mac, which cited a report by Le Figaro. Currently, Apple has a couple of bilingual shows in production, including Acapulco, and Now and Then, both in Spanish and English.



Apple is reportedly planning to spend $500 million on marketing its Apple TV+ shows. The iPhone-maker is also expected to increase Apple TV+ content output to at least one show or movie per week in 2022, more than double its current pace.



Apple TV+ is a part of Apple's Services business that has evolved as a major revenue contributor over the past couple of years. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, this company's Services revenues grew 33% year over year and accounted for 21.5% of its total revenues.

