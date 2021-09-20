Is Buckle (BKE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

- Zacks

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Buckle (BKE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.51. Over the past 52 weeks, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.83 and as low as 9.32, with a median of 12.97.

Another notable valuation metric for BKE is its P/B ratio of 4.26. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6. Over the past year, BKE's P/B has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 2.40, with a median of 4.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Buckle is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

