What are the richest families in the world? Their combined fortune increased 22% in the last year according to Bloomberg.
Last names like Walton, Mars, Koch and Hermes are synonymous with power and great fortunes, but these are only part of the list of richest families in the world, know the rest.
Right now, Jeff Bezos , Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault dominate the ranking of the world's great billionaires . However, if we talk about entire dynasties, the list changes completely. As reported by Bloomberg , the combined fortune of the 25 richest f amily of the world increased 22% last year and the new list is led by the Walton, owners of Walmart, the largest retail chain more globally.
The agency, which specializes in monitoring the great fortunes of the planet, estimates that the Walton family has a fortune of 238.2 billion dollars . This equates to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries like Ecuador, Puerto Rico, and Paraguay, together.
Entrepreneur Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 and today his descendants hold 48% of the shares of the retail and wholesale giant. The chain has more than 10,500 stores around the world, which generate revenues estimated at 559,000 million dollars a year .
The Bloomberg ranking includes a total of 25 families, whose combined wealth is estimated at about $ 1.7 trillion . Since August 2020, these dynasties together have added $ 312 billion to their fortunes , up 22% from the previous year .
Now, these are the richest families in the world:
1. The Walton family , owner of the Walmart, Sam's Club, Bodega Aurrera and Superama stores, among others. Fortune: $ 238.2 billion.
2. The Mars family , owners of the Mars food manufacturer that includes brands such as Milky Way, M & M's, Skittles, Snickers, Royal Canin, Whiskas and Pedigree. Fortune: $ 141.9 billion.
3. Koch family , owners of the American petrochemical company Koch Industries. Fortune: $ 124.4 billion.
4. Hermes family , owners of the French fashion house Hermes, specialized in luxury clothing, accessories and watches. Fortune: $ 111.6 billion.
5. Al Saud family , royal dynasty of Saudi Arabia. Fortune: $ 100,000 million.
6. Ambani family , owners of the Indian oil refining and production holding company Reliance Industries. Fortune: $ 93.7 billion.
7. Wertheimer family , they own the French fashion house Chanel. Fortune: $ 61.8 billion.
8. Johnson family , owner of the US asset management company Fidelity Investments. Fortune: $ 61.2 billion.
9. Thomson family , owners of the Thomson Reuters media company. Fortune: $ 61.1 billion.
10. Boehringer family , owners of the German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. Fortune: $ 59.2 billion.
The Lauder family , of luxury cosmetics firm Estée Lauder , debuted on the list at No. 13 with $ 49.3 billion .
The Quant family , which owns the carmaker BMW , ranked 16th with $ 42.3 billion , while the Pritzkers , owners of the Hyatt hotel chain, came in at 23rd with a net worth of $ 35.3 billion .
The list is completed with the Ferrero chocolate family (33.8 billion dollars) and the Johnsons , owners of the giant of products for the home SC Johnson.