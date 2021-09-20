What are the richest families in the world? Their combined fortune increased 22% in the last year according to Bloomberg.

Right now, Jeff Bezos , Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault dominate the ranking of the world's great billionaires . However, if we talk about entire dynasties, the list changes completely. As reported by Bloomberg , the combined fortune of the 25 richest f amily of the world increased 22% last year and the new list is led by the Walton, owners of Walmart, the largest retail chain more globally.

Reuters | Rick Wilking

The agency, which specializes in monitoring the great fortunes of the planet, estimates that the Walton family has a fortune of 238.2 billion dollars . This equates to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries like Ecuador, Puerto Rico, and Paraguay, together.

It may interest you: The richest family in the world increases its fortune with sales of $ 2.1 billion in Walmart shares

Entrepreneur Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 and today his descendants hold 48% of the shares of the retail and wholesale giant. The chain has more than 10,500 stores around the world, which generate revenues estimated at 559,000 million dollars a year .

The Bloomberg ranking includes a total of 25 families, whose combined wealth is estimated at about $ 1.7 trillion . Since August 2020, these dynasties together have added $ 312 billion to their fortunes , up 22% from the previous year .

Now, these are the richest families in the world:

1. The Walton family , owner of the Walmart, Sam's Club, Bodega Aurrera and Superama stores, among others. Fortune: $ 238.2 billion.

2. The Mars family , owners of the Mars food manufacturer that includes brands such as Milky Way, M & M's, Skittles, Snickers, Royal Canin, Whiskas and Pedigree. Fortune: $ 141.9 billion.

3. Koch family , owners of the American petrochemical company Koch Industries. Fortune: $ 124.4 billion.

4. Hermes family , owners of the French fashion house Hermes, specialized in luxury clothing, accessories and watches. Fortune: $ 111.6 billion.

5. Al Saud family , royal dynasty of Saudi Arabia. Fortune: $ 100,000 million.

Few know that #Elon Musk created #AdAstra , a super exclusive and innovative school, where his children and a select few study. What is the difference with a "normal" school? https://t.co/KMU2oiyNBV - Entrepreneur in Spanish (@SoyEntrepreneur) September 13, 2021

6. Ambani family , owners of the Indian oil refining and production holding company Reliance Industries. Fortune: $ 93.7 billion.

7. Wertheimer family , they own the French fashion house Chanel. Fortune: $ 61.8 billion.

8. Johnson family , owner of the US asset management company Fidelity Investments. Fortune: $ 61.2 billion.

9. Thomson family , owners of the Thomson Reuters media company. Fortune: $ 61.1 billion.

10. Boehringer family , owners of the German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. Fortune: $ 59.2 billion.

Read also: The 10 Latin American billionaires of the year

The Lauder family , of luxury cosmetics firm Estée Lauder , debuted on the list at No. 13 with $ 49.3 billion .

The Quant family , which owns the carmaker BMW , ranked 16th with $ 42.3 billion , while the Pritzkers , owners of the Hyatt hotel chain, came in at 23rd with a net worth of $ 35.3 billion .

The list is completed with the Ferrero chocolate family (33.8 billion dollars) and the Johnsons , owners of the giant of products for the home SC Johnson.