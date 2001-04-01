It's The Gas, Gas, Gas

When fuel prices rise, business owners' fancy turns to great gas mileage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

As gas prices show little sign of dropping, "great gas mileage" may have moved up on your new-car wish list. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Honda Insight and the Toyota Prius are among the best fuel misers, getting 45 to 68 miles per gallon.

But who wants to be nagged into buying a boring econo-box that offends your artistic sensibilities? While sports cars, luxury sedans, coupes and most convertibles gobble up gas at an average of 20 miles per gallon, below are some nifty, relatively low-mileage beauties you won't feel guilty driving but that can give your image an edge. They all get close to 30 miles per gallon:

Buick Park Avenue sedan
Chevrolet Cavalier convertible
Chrysler 300M sedan
Dodge Intrepid
Pontiac Sunfire convertible
Suzuki Swift wagon
Toyota Celica coupe
Toyota MR2 convertible
Volkswagen Cabrio
Volkswagen New Beetle
You can get even better mileage from your car if you:
buy gas with the correct octane rating for your vehicle.
keep tires properly inflated.
accelerate smoothly-don't mash that throttle.
close the windows against wind resistance and use the air conditioner on the highway.
drive at speeds of 35 to 55 miles per hour.
don't let a cold engine idle for more than 30 seconds after starting up.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 24 years as an editor and consultant.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market