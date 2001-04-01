It's The Gas, Gas, Gas

When fuel prices rise, business owners' fancy turns to great gas mileage.

As gas prices show little sign of dropping, "great gas mileage" may have moved up on your new-car wish list. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Honda Insight and the Toyota Prius are among the best fuel misers, getting 45 to 68 miles per gallon.

But who wants to be nagged into buying a boring econo-box that offends your artistic sensibilities? While sports cars, luxury sedans, coupes and most convertibles gobble up gas at an average of 20 miles per gallon, below are some nifty, relatively low-mileage beauties you won't feel guilty driving but that can give your image an edge. They all get close to 30 miles per gallon:

Buick Park Avenue sedan

Chevrolet Cavalier convertible

Chrysler 300M sedan

Dodge Intrepid

Pontiac Sunfire convertible

Suzuki Swift wagon

Toyota Celica coupe

Toyota MR2 convertible

Volkswagen Cabrio

Volkswagen New Beetle

You can get even better mileage from your car if you:

buy gas with the correct octane rating for your vehicle.

keep tires properly inflated.

accelerate smoothly-don't mash that throttle.

close the windows against wind resistance and use the air conditioner on the highway.

drive at speeds of 35 to 55 miles per hour.

don't let a cold engine idle for more than 30 seconds after starting up.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 24 years as an editor and consultant.