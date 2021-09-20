PRA Group (PRAA) Declares Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA announced the pricing of its public offering of senior notes. The company upsized the notes from the previously announced amount of $300 million to $350 million. Subject to certain closing conditions, the offering is expected to be complete on or about Sep 22, 2021.

The notes carry an interest rate of 5% and are due 2029. The same will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the company’s present and forthcoming domestic units, which are guarantors or borrowers under its North American Credit Agreement.



The company intends to use the funds raised from the above-mentioned notes to pay back $345.5 million of its outstanding revolving borrowings under the aforesaid agreement.



However, the prepayment will not decrease the revolving borrowing commitment and the prepaid amount can be availed of for re-borrowing, pending certain approvals.



In the last several quarters, higher borrowing costs and an increased leverage shot up interest expenses. Consequently, the company’s total debt to total capital of 63.3% is higher than the industry’s figure of 41.8%. Its times interest earned stands at 2.98X, lower than the industry's average of 14.14X. Thus, its lack of financial flexibility remains a concern.



However, repurchase of notes will be a relief. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, borrowings dropped 9.5% to $2.4 billion from the number at 2020 end. On the last earnings call, management said that it expanded the company’s European credit facility and even extended the maturity of both its credit capacities.

With a market capitalization of $1.868 billion, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 14.8% in six months’ time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 11.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



