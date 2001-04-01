Spotlight On: Mercedes-Benz C240

Take a look at this upscale, reasonably priced sedan from the German automaker.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Stealing a few design cues from its far more expensive S430 sibling, the muscular $29,950 Mercedes-Benz C240 sedan has an all-new design for 2001 and continues as a favorite choice for businesspeople. New, too, is its 2.6-liter V6 engine with 168 horsepower, mated for the first time to a six-speed manual transmission. If you hate working a clutch, you can choose the optional five-speed automatic transmission equipped with Touch Shift that lets you play with the gears without a clutch pedal. Included in the base price are front, side and door airbags; extra-large brakes; an antilock braking system; and scrollable steering wheel buttons to control the audio system and trip computer. Standard, too, are a traction control and integrated stability system and Tele Aid for emergency calls.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 24 years as an editor and consultant.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market