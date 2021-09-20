NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $81.69, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 5.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NEE to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.69 billion, up 18.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $18.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and +4.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. NEE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.17.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

