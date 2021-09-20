PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $153.61, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.7% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 2.67% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.69% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

PEP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, up 3.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.37 billion, up 7.1% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $77.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.04% and +9.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PEP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. PEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PEP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.97, which means PEP is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

