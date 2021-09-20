Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed the most recent trading day at $640.89, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.7% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 1.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.57, up 14.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, up 13.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $58.89 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +87.13% and +63.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.39% higher. REGN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that REGN has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.88, which means REGN is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

