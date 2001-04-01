Growth Strategies

Reliable Sources

Are we finally gonna get some useful travel information out of the Web?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Where do you turn for reliable information about a destination? If you're a traveler, the Internet is generally the last place to look. Not only are many travel sites difficult to navigate, incomplete and confusing, but they're often also tainted by commercial and political interests.

All that is changing, though, as Web sites that collect information for the corporate traveler come of age, promising road war-riors targeted data without the fuss of surfing around.

One of these pioneers is Weissmann Travel Reports. Sold by corporate travel agencies as part of some trip packages, Weissman's data is difficult to find elsewhere online. If your travel agent isn't offering these irreverently written and thorough reports on such things as shopping, dining, weather and etiquette, they're worth asking for.

Another early entrant into this niche is Ontheroad.com. If one of the 25 cities Ontheroad. com works with is on your itinerary, the company will send you a schedule of events for the days you'll be there, give you details on restaurants appropriate for entertaining clients and tell you about conferences being held in town. The service is deliverable on the Web or via e-mail and personal digital assistant.

The latest resource for business travelers is iJet Travel Intelligence, which launches this month. IJet pulls together data about your trip-including security information, weather data, trip delays and health alerts-and sends it to you via -mail or to your personal digital assistant. Unlike Ontheroad.com and Weissmann, iJet doesn't serve up subjective information about a place, but rather directs you to where you can find the facts necessary to cope with any problem you might face when you're traveling.

Some of the "old dogs" in information Web sites have also learned new tricks. Per Annum's City Directory software, for example, is now available for the Palm platform. The Manhattan version alone features more than 500 restaurants, 100 hotels and 600 shops. The yearly subscription fee of $20 makes it a bargain for busy entrepreneurs who don't want to wrestle with a phone book when they're out traveling, and updates can be downloaded from the Web site.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?