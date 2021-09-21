Edtech Startup Expertrons Raises Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mumbai-based professional growth-focused AI videobot startup Expertrons on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed sum from industry veterans Kunal Shah (founder, CRED) and Anant Maheshwari (president, Microsoft India).

With this fundraise, they plan to attract top professionals and build them as career influencers on the platform.

The recent round of funding comes close on the heels of Expertrons raising $2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding.

“We are excited to welcome industry stalwarts like Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari on our side. A key area of focus right now for us would be to tap into the job-seeking market of professionals looking to land their dream job opportunities or seeking a career change and Expertrons aims to be the one-stop platform to empower them for the same,” said Jatin Solanki and Vivek Gupta, co-founders, Expertrons, in a press statement shared by the company.

Currently, Expertrons has over 5,000 experts on the platform sharing their video bot career experiences with thousands of professionals who aspire to accelerate their career opportunities across leading companies such as BCG, Google, Facebook, TCS, and institutions such as IIM, ISB, HBS, and many more. As of date, professionals have spent over 100 million minutes on Expertrons within 14 months of its incorporation, while inspiring over 250,000 aspirants on the platform in search of their dream career opportunities.

The lifelong learning and executive education space has started seeing more than ever unicorns in India with Unacademy, Upgrad, and Eruditus joining the club recently. Expertrons lie right in the middle of social networks (like Bytedance, Linkedin or Facebook), job portals (like Indeed, Monster or Naukri), and e-learning platforms (like Coursera, Udemy or Chegg).