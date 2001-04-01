Digital Dining

I'll take the number 0. And the number 1. And the number 0 . . .

Maybe getting travel information on the Internet has never been easier, but the hard part is how to get on the Internet when you're on the road.

That's the problem Ernst Larsen approaches in his authoritative worldwide directory of Internet cafes, Internet Café Guide. The $14.95 tome lists 3,200 cybercafes in 143 countries, including such far-flung locations as Fiji, Greenland, Iceland and Samoa.

"Travelers tend to depend more and more on information from the Web when they travel," says Larsen, "and with more and more people using e-mail as a daily means of communication, it's only natural that we want to keep in touch via e-mail when traveling."