Road Notes

New services from Slingshot Communications and Hertz

April 1, 2001 1 min read

Slingshot is a new CD-ROM from Slingshot Communications that gives travelers a quick, private and portable alternative to ISPs. Slingshot functions similar to a prepaid calling card. You buy the disc for $9.95, and Slingshot promises hassle-free access to the Internet with free e-mail service and either 600 minutes of Internet time through a local access number or 200 minutes of toll-free access. You can add additional minutes at www.slingshot.com.

Hertz has introduced a city guide at its Web site, featuring interactive maps, local business listings, professional restaurant and hotel reviews, address searches and driving directions to selected points of interest. Port@ble Guide is free for one year to Hertz #1 Club Gold members, and a 30-day trial version is available to regular customers.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.



