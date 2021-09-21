Zacks.com featured highlights include: Euroseas, Grindrod Shipping, Global Ship Lease, Bluegreen Vacations and Belden

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 21, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Euroseas Ltd. ESEA, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN, Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Belden Inc. BDC.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Defying Market Volatility

Volatility has returned to Wall Street after an impressive rally in the first eight months of this year. Investors are concerned about the slowing pace of U.S. economic growth, following the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Market participants too are concerned that mounting inflationary pressure may compel the Fed to shift from its ultra-dovish monetary policies.

We are in the middle of September, and the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Campsite — are down 2.2%, 2% and 1.4%, respectively, month to date.

Last week was a disappointing one. The Dow was down 0.1%, marking its third straight weekly decline. This was the blue-chip index's longest weekly losing streak since the four weeks of loss ended Sep. 25, 2020. The market's benchmark S&P 500 Index was down 0.6%, reflecting its second straight weekly drop. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%, posting its second successive weekly loss.

On Aug 27, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his annual Jackson Hole symposium lecture, signaled the tapering of the central bank's $120 billion per month bond-buying program. At present, the Fed is buying $80 billion of Treasury bonds and $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds per month as a pandemic-induced monetary stimulus. The central bank will conduct its next FOMC meeting from Sep 21-22.

Wall Street is likely to remain volatile in the near future, despite the fact that the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong and the overall trend of the market remains encouraging.

At this stage, wouldn't it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

Sounds Good? Here's How to Execute It:

One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

