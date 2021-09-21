Free courses from the best universities in Argentina

For many years, Argentina has become a host country for foreign students. The educational quality of its universities, as well as the facilities of its public universities to start an undergraduate career for free, attract the eyes of hundreds of thousands of students from all over.

Depositphotos.com

In the current circumstances - and with the need to continue studying in times of pandemic - Argentine universities have innovated with new learning methodologies through virtual platforms.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, today you do not need to be physically in Argentina to enroll in one of its online courses, all of which are free to access. And before consulting the course agenda of Argentine universities, let's answer some frequent questions.

What universities offer these courses?

We have the Austral University (considered the best university in the region in terms of private management), the National University of Cordova (35th place in Latin America), and the University of Palermo (the best in the region in the student indicator). international).

How long are the virtual courses?

Depending on the subject you choose, the courses have an estimated duration of four to eight weeks, while each student has the freedom to manage their times flexibly.

Can I enroll in more than one course?

That's how it is. Actually, it all depends on your own abilities. If you feel confident that you can take more than one course, take it seriously and responsibly. Remember that a study opportunity is an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

Do I have to pay for the courses?

No. All virtual courses at Argentine universities are free to access. This means that you do not need to pay to enroll or register, much less for the content that you will learn each week.

Will I receive a certificate upon completion?

The digital certification granted by each university is subject to a price. No student is obliged to pay as a condition to take the course. This means that the decision to receive an accreditation rests solely with the student.

With all the doubts resolved, let's see what are the courses that the best universities in Argentina prepare for us:

Austral University online courses

Located among the 10 best universities in Latin America, the Austral University offers us an agenda of free courses in history, education, finance, marketing, personal development, leadership and management, data analysis, physics, engineering, business strategies, among others. .

Online courses at the University of Palermo

The University of Palermo is one of the universities with the greatest variety of foreign students from 51 countries. For this year 2021 we have courses in human and social sciences such as: psychology, art history, neurosciences, business strategies, and much more.

Online courses at the National University of Córdoba

Founded more than 400 years ago, the National University of Córdoba boasts an extensive list of virtual courses on biology, sustainable productive agriculture, astronomy, marketing, human resources, operations management, business management, paleontology, among others.