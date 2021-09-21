And in this corner: Nike! Launch a collection of tennis inspired by Lucha Libre

"They will fight two to three falls with no time limit!"

Nike México

September is the month of Mexico and there is nothing more Mexican than Lucha Libre . The sports shoe brand Nike knows this and launched a tennis collection inspired by the national sport .

This collection consists of their traditional Nike Air Max90, Nike Blazer Mid and Air Force designed with motifs inspired by fighter masks.

Like any good contest at Arena México, tennis has a theme. The Air Force 1 represent the eternal duel between rude and technical with their black and white color; The Air Max90s were dressed in the patterns worn by the fighters' suits to remember their movements in the ring, while the Blazers sport glitters that resemble the sacred masks of gladiators.

Image: Nike Mexico

“La Lucha Libre is a national institution, admired by a very diverse community and intrinsically tied to the modern identity of Mexico. From the surreal to the mundane, each week its characters continue the spectacle that has been unfolding for more than a century, ”says Nike's official website about the launch.

Image: Nike Mexico

The rude, the rude, the rude!

In addition to sneakers, Nike also presented on September 12 a line of three sweatshirts and a T-shirt.

Image: Nike Mexico

The new Nike collection was presented by three fighters of the new generation of the National Pancracio: Andrea Garnica, Dariux and Zuzu Divine.

The Nike Lucha Libre collection was available on the brand's website from September 12th and from September 17th in selected stores. However, according to the newspaper Medio Tiempo , the stock of tennis shoes and t-shirts ran out after a few hours and at the moment there is no restocking date. The tennis shoes can even be found in Mercado Libre for resale for up to 3,900 pesos.