Finance

A Woman's Place

Tech incubators nurture women-owned firms.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

For years, incubators have been acknowledged as an important part of the formula for growing businesses. Here are some incubators that primarily or exclusively target women entrepreneurs:

Women's Technology Cluster focuses on tech companies of which a major part is owned by women. Firms must be capable of reaching $100 million in revenue within five years and have already received money from other sources. Companies stay an average of 12 to 14 months; offerings include seminars, workshops and assistance finding funding. Call (415) 970-5090 for details.

Ground Floor Ventures focuses primarily on women-owned companies in the high-tech arena with enormous growth potential. Offerings include access to mentors and experts, seminars and opportunities to present to venture capitalists and angel backers as well as other capital sources. Participants provide equity in the company as partial payment. Visit www.groundfloorventures.com for more information.

Women in Technology International launched the first in a series of centers last October at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. The centers will facilitate innovation and commercialization of technology by women; each will include a for-profit incubator. Services include help developing a business plan and finding funding sources and below-market rental rates. A percentage of equity is required as partial payment, and you must mentor future incubatees. Call (818) 990-6705 for details.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps