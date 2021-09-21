17 tips from successful CEOs and founders to starting a successful business

Entrepreneurship always implies a great challenge. And it is that to start a business it is not enough to have an idea and invest in it, you also need certain skills that, to a large extent, will be key to achieving a successful venture.

So, if you are wondering how to become a great entrepreneur, I invite you to read the advice that the following startup founders shared with us. Like them, you too can develop your project!

Tips for entrepreneurs

1. “ Don't look for the perfect plan ” , Marcelo de la Garza Clariond, Gesta Labs counselor

Don't waste a lot of time at the desk planning how to start your startup, jump to validate your hypotheses, talk to potential clients, create an MVP, don't look for the perfect plan. You will surely change it along the way. Also, look for people with varied experience who are interested in knowing more about your business and adding value with their experience.

2. “ Set clear goals ”, Oso Trava, CEO of Cracks Education

Know why you want to start and identify a large industry with upward trends. So too, build a good front-line team, delegate, and set clear goals.

3. “ Build adequate foundations ”, Luis Barrios, Founder and CEO of Arkangeles

Make sure you build the right foundation, especially with your partners, where the agreements are clear in any future situation. You will save yourself a lot of friction and bad times.

4. “ Reinvesting is a great first step that shows that you are on the right track. Do not lose your floor and invest an important part of those profits in your project to ensure that the project continues to grow and consolidate ” , Ruben Ariff Alatorre Bernal CEO of Alfonso Marina

Reinvestment is essential for the growth of the company. Taking the profits from your business to pay you a salary can reduce the degree of growth, it is therefore good to have a reinvestment plan and know the margins that we are leaving for this activity.

5. “ Surround yourself with people who know more than you ”, Axel Olivella Davalos, co-founder and Director of Business Development at Spot²

Surround yourself with people who know more than you and don't lose focus on why you started. The stronger your mindset, the stronger your business will be.

6. “ Vision, discipline and perseverance ”, Ivan Lozano, CEO of Talentum .

Have prior experience developing and delivering products to customers / users. And know how to quickly test business hypotheses with MVPs. The three stages of a Startup are: create, sell and scale. In each one, the discipline of the team, the vision of the leader and the perseverance to deliver value to the client will be fundamental.

7. “ Deliver value ”, Alejandra Jeugmans, co-founder of Grupo TOA

Choose the perfect partner, innovate and listen to the customer. That creativity and revision in the financial strategy is an important part of the day to day. Keep in mind that a successful Startup is not necessarily one that achieves large investment rounds, but one that is capable of delivering value to its partners, customers and employees, constantly and repeatedly.

8. “ Fall in love with the problem to be solved, ” Carla Cassanello, Vice President of SheWorks!

Don't fall in love with the solution, fall in love with the problem. Even if you're just starting out, think big. Build foundations to climb. Create a customer acquisition plan, optimize resources where you can and invest where you must.

9. " That your project makes you passionate ", Juan José Weibel, counselor of Drow Equipamientos

First of all, are you passionate about what you are thinking? If the answer is no, to something else. If the answer is yes, lower your idea to a business model, give it a real shape. Once you've hypothetically defined your business model, go out and fully validate it. The first thing will be the customer, the problem and the value proposition.

10. “ Know your market ”, Miguel Iván Hernández Arias, co-founder and Head of Product of Coru

Validate your ideas as much as possible with the target market. The less you assume in your business plan and the more you ask users, the more likely you are to be successful. Remember that everything around us was built by people like you and me.

11. “ Focus on growth industries, ” Alan Miranda, CEO and co-founder of Digital Lab Agency

Focus on growth industries, and sell a simple solution to a problem. For your Startup to be successful you must work on having a strong sales team, operational and financial discipline, as well as a long-term vision of the founders. You have to dream big and trust yourself.

12. “ Differentiate yourself from the competition ”, Emmanuel Pérez, CEO of Dominican Beard Club

Believe in your dream and don't give up. Define well the goals to be able to grow your business and, likewise, be clear about your differences compared to the competition.

13. “ Take a risk ”, Maria Elsy Abreu, co-founder and Marketing Manager of Cacao Mae

Take a chance! If you dream of something, take action. I know many are scared, and it's normal, but you won't know if it works unless you try. And patience, maybe at the beginning things do not go as we want, but if we do the right things we will have results.

14. “ Work as a team ”, Roberto Corona, CEO of EMCOR

Find a counselor to accompany you in this endeavor, and form a work team with different roles and profiles, all with experiences that help contribute to the growth of the Startup . Something I tell myself regularly is that you never have to stop learning.

15. “ Be flexible ”, Jonatan De Peña Escaño, CEO of Apiarios De Peña SRL

Test your idea on a small scale, in a simple way and being very attentive, open to new ideas and flexible to make changes to your model. If you can't do it with option A, you will do it with Z, after asking the correct question.

16. “ Execute your idea ”, Rodrigo Saavedra, Investment Analyst at SV Links Angels

An idea without execution is simply an illusion. Get the idea going, finding a business model will make all the difference. Getting it wrong is only part of the road to success.

17. " Have a purpose " , Sofía Hegel, director of Transformaciones Exponenciales SA .

Have a purpose that goes beyond the business model. As an entrepreneur you must focus on that purpose, have a clear objective, create and develop a robust model under a replicable, scalable, profitable and exponential model. So also generate connections, since a connection can generate a transformation.

As you can see, the novelty of your idea is important, but it is not everything. As an entrepreneur you also have to reinforce all the attributes that are necessary to carry out your project successfully.

Take into account the advice of these experts and dare to undertake! You can be the next founder of a successful startup in Mexico.