Do you want to digitize your SME? BanBajío offers credits for up to 30 million pesos for the technological transformation of your business

Undoubtedly, the pandemic increased the need for digitization in companies of all sectors and sizes. But not all of them managed to take the step, in many cases due to lack of resources. For this reason, BanBajío announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft's Digital SMEs initiative, to offer credits for up to 30 million pesos for the technological transformation of businesses.

Microsoft's Digital SMEs program includes five strategic pillars: self-diagnosis, technological solutions, financing, training and development of digital native companies.

BanBajío , the fourth bank in terms of the SME portfolio in Mexico, enters as a fair ally in the financing part. The institution will offer simple and revolving loans from 200 thousand to 30 million pesos , according to the needs of each company.

" We are allies of Mexican SMEs," said Edgardo del Rincón, General Director of BanBajío in a statement. “We are pleased to make this alliance with Microsoft, as we see the opportunity to generate synergy to empower companies in their digitization. We are convinced that SMEs that more efficiently and effectively adopt the digital economy are more resilient to market conditions ” .

These credits will help businesses acquire Microsoft technologies , from software solutions and computer equipment , to cloud services to automate their production processes . All in order to drive the digital transformation of businesses and help them respond and recover in the post-pandemic economy.

For his part, Enrique Perezyera, General Director at Microsoft Mexico , pointed out that the mission of the technology giant is "to empower all people and organizations on the planet to achieve more." He also indicated that "SMEs are a pillar of the Mexican economy" , since they represent 52% of the GDP and generate 72% of the sources of employment .

“Today more than ever we consider it extremely important to help small and medium-sized businesses. I am very excited about this alliance and I am convinced that through BanBajío's support and experience we will be able to drive business growth with the help of technology ” , commented the General Director at Microsoft Mexico.

To learn more about Microsoft's Digital SMEs program, just visit its website , and if you are interested in BanBajío's financing options, you can find all the information at this link .