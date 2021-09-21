Almost half of Mexicans prefer a hybrid work scheme, according to LinkedIn

After almost a year and a half of the onset of the pandemic and millions of companies making the transition to remote work schemes due to the limitations of social distancing, plans have begun to emerge in Mexico to define the new panorama labor. Faced with this situation, LinkedIn , the world's largest professional network, interviewed 1,023 Mexicans who have had to work from home due to COVID-19 to find out their perception of returning to the offices.

Malte Helmhold vía Unsplash

Among the most relevant findings of the study we find that:

Almost half of professionals prefer hybrid work schemes

While there are now a number of companies that want to return to their offices full time, LinkedIn found that of the 1,023 professionals it interviewed for this study, nearly half (46%) would prefer that their companies opt for hybrid schemes that mix work face-to-face with work at home, compared to 28% who prefer full-time work at home and 26% who would like to fully return to the office.

Mexicans miss going to the office too

Although many people have enjoyed work-at-home schemes, the report found that half of Mexicans also miss going to the office. When asked why they would like to return to the office, either full-time or part-time, the professionals listed as the main reasons: a change of scenery to their home (44%), the fact of feeling more productive and successful in the office (43%) and enjoy / be accompanied by their colleagues (40%).

Likewise, the respondents mentioned that returning to the offices helps them with the progress of their professional careers (26%) and that it would positively affect their physical and mental health by making them less sedentary (24%).

Working at home positively impacted Mexican professionals

According to Mexican professionals, the fact of working at home, beyond being a comfortable option, brought with it various benefits for them. That said, more than 4 out of 5 of those surveyed stated that the home office had positive impacts on their physical health (84%), as it enabled them to eat healthier (41%), exercise more often (38%) and reduce stress related to traffic and using public transport systems (36%). Additionally, work at home was linked to a positive impact on mental health for more than 4 out of 5 respondents (85%) by feeling safe from COVID-19 (55%) and being able to have more time to spend with their families and loved ones (45%).

In contrast, only 24% of professionals stated that working at home had a negative impact on them in terms of physical health, their main reasons being being connected 24/7 to their computers (10%) and finding a balance between parenthood and work (7%).

When returning to the office, the health and well-being of employees must be a priority

Returning to the office is presented as an important change for millions of companies in Mexico, so its correct planning must be one of the most relevant tasks for decision makers, with the aim of prioritizing the well-being and health of their employees. In this regard, almost 9 out of 10 professionals agree that it is important for them that their companies follow all the safety and health protocols to return to the offices (87%).

On the other hand, the issue of vaccination continues to be a priority for Mexicans who want to return to the office, since 86% of those surveyed affirm that it is important for them that their companies ask their employees to be vaccinated when they return. to face-to-face schemes. Finally, given that we still have an important way to go to overcome the health crisis, 85% of those surveyed consider it necessary to have tests to detect COVID-19 in offices.

“We are at a decisive point that will define the future of the world of work, not only in Mexico, but throughout the region, in which companies must focus their efforts to ensure a work environment that meets the expectations and needs of employees. professionals ”commented Ramiro Luz, leader of talent solutions for LinkedIn Latin America. "Remote work has provided us with important lessons since the pandemic began and, without a doubt, it is here to stay as one of the most important work schemes today," he concluded.