Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st
AAWW, TUP, LNC, and OLN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 21, 2021
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP: This seller of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Tupperware has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Lincoln National Corporation LNC: This operator of multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln National Corporation Price and Consensus
Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote
Lincoln National Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lincoln National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Lincoln National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln National Corporation Quote
Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 23% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research