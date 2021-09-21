Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st

AAWW, TUP, LNC, and OLN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 21, 2021

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

- Zacks

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP: This seller of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Lincoln National Corporation LNC: This operator of multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Lincoln National Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



