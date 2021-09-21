Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Enterprising woman! The forum that will help you have a more successful company arrives

Allies, sponsors and speakers of 4Women Forum will share their vacancies with the attendees and, in turn, will create a pool of CVs.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Women are taking the business world hard!

These two years have shown that not even a pandemic can stop Hispanic American entrepreneurs. That is why the fifth edition of 4Women Forum is here , the most important forum to accelerate the professional development of women in Latin America and Spain.

4Women is an organization that was born in 2017 in order to help promote the professional development of businesswomen, entrepreneurs or professionals through forums and workshops. In the same way, it seeks to create a network of contact between curious women, wanting to grow and make their dreams and goals come true. To do this, every year it organizes a forum around a new topic around the professional and business world through material, tools, success stories and projects with great potential, so that they can apply it in their personal and professional sphere.

This October 1 opinion leaders, workshops and international speakers will meet virtually to help entrepreneurs, professionals and businesswomen to build bigger and better companies. The event will be available for Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Spain.

Among the speakers will be Patricia Fernández from Financiera Sustentable, Paulina Arreola from Facebook Latin America, Delfina Grossi from Google LatAm, Marcia Maciel from Telefónica, among many other prominent guests.

What is expected at the 4Women Forum 2021?

  • 5 speakers: Successful women who will share their mission and their entrepreneurial story.
  • 10 organizations: They will bring keys on gender equality.
  • 10 countries: Businesswomen, entrepreneurs and professionals from the entire region.
  • 30 special guests: Decision makers and leaders of multinational companies.  

A CV pool for ambitious women

Are you looking for new career opportunities? Allies, sponsors and speakers of 4Women Forum will share with the attendees their vacancies and, in turn, will create a pool of resumes of the participants in order to generate professional opportunities for those curious and ambitious women.

On the other hand, this forum will launch two specialized coaching programs to support those women who seek to launch their business idea or consolidate their project.

Are you interested in participating? Find more information about the 4Women Forum 2021 on the official website .

