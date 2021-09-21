New Strong Sell Stocks for September 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Frontline Ltd. FRO is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

NetEase, Inc. NTES provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

GeoPark Limited GPRK engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT operates as a multi cloud technology services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

