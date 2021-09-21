These Are The 10 Biggest Consumer Food Companies

Like many other industries, the consumer food industry also had a tumultuous 2020. Though the industry showed positive signs in the latter part of the year, it is now facing challenges in the form of changing consumer trends. Most consumers say (or believe) that they have changed their food habits due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be interesting to see how quickly consumer food companies are able to make changes to their offerings to meet the changing consumer needs. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest consumer food companies.

Free-Photos / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Consumer Food Companies

To rank the ten biggest consumer food companies, we have referred to the latest available revenue numbers. These are the ten biggest consumer food companies:

Hershey ($7,986 million)

Founded in 1894, this company makes and markets chocolate and sugar confectionery products. Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has the following geographical segments: North America, and International and Other. Its shares have returned more than 14% in the past one year and over 1% in the past three months. Hershey is headquartered in Hershey, Pa. and has over 15,000 employees.

Hormel Foods ($9,497 million)

Founded in 1891, this company produces meat and food products. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has the following business segments: Jennie-O Turkey Store, Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, and International and Other. Its shares have returned more than -10% in the past one year and over -12% in the past three months. Hormel Foods is headquartered in Austin, Minn. and has over 18,000 employees.

Conagra Brands ($9,538 million)

Founded in 1919, this company makes and sells processed and packaged foods. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has the following business segments: Refrigerated and Frozen, Foodservice, Grocery and Snacks and International. Its shares have returned more than -7% in the past one year and over -6% in the past three months. Conagra Brands is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. and has over 17,000 employees.

Campbell Soup ($9,909 million)

Founded in 1922, this company makes and markets convenience food products, including healthy beverages, simple meals, soup and snacks. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has the following business segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. Its shares have returned more than -6% in the past one year and over -6% in the past three months. Campbell Soup is headquartered in Camden, N.J. and has over 18,000 employees.

Kellogg ($13,578 million)

Founded in 1906, this company makes, markets and distributes ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) owns several popular brands, including Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles and more. It makes crisps, cookies, crackers and other convenience foods. Its shares have returned more than 1% in the past one year and almost -2% in the past three months. Kellogg is headquartered in Battle Creek, Mich. and has over 30,000 employees.

Land O' Lakes ($13,887 million)

Founded in 1921, it is a member-owned cooperative that offers local cooperatives and agricultural producers with an extensive line of agricultural supplies. Land O' Lakes also offers state-of-the-art production and business services. It is a private company that is headquartered in Minnesota City, Minn. and employs more than 7,000 people.

General Mills ($16,865 million)

Founded in 1928, this company makes and markets branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has the following business segments: Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, North America Retail, Pet and Asia & Latin America. Its shares have returned more than 1% in the past one year and over -2% in the past three months. General Mills is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and has over 40,000 employees.

Kraft Heinz ($24,977 million)

Founded in 2015, this company makes and markets food and beverages, including ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, sauces, cheese, dairy and more. Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has the following business segments: Canada, United States and International. Its shares have returned more than 23% in the past one year and over -10% in the past three months. Kraft Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa. and has over 35,000 employees.

Mondelez International ($25,868 million)

Founded in 1903, this company makes and markets snack food and beverages. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) offers gum & candy, beverages, cheese & grocery, biscuits, chocolate and meals. It owns some of the world’s most popular brands, including Trident gum, Oreo, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk and more. Its shares have returned more than 8% in the past one year and over -3% in the past three months. Mondelez International is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. and has over 80,000 employees.

PepsiCo ($67,161 million)

Founded in 1965, this company makes, markets, distributes and sells food, beverages, and snacks. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) sells its products under several popular brands, including Quaker, Tropicana, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola and more. Its shares have returned more than 16% in the past one year and over 4% in the past three months. PepsiCo is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. and has over 265,000 employees.