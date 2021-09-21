Microsoft Mexico offers 150 vacancies for students and recent graduates

Attention students and recent graduates! Microsoft Mexico is looking for talent to join its staff of collaborators and become part of one of the best companies to work for.

Cortesía Microsoft

The company is looking for students and recent graduates of the university and MBA level, as well as professionals with experience in the technology industry to fill 150 vacancies that it has available.

According to data from the LinkedIn Jobs Booming study, there was a growth of positions in the technology sector of 57% from 2019 to 2020; This trend is having an impact on Microsoft as it is constantly searching for talent with technological skills such as programmers and technology experts.

These vacancies are part of its internship , focused on students, of careers related to technology such as Software Engineering and Programming to cover positions of technological specialization, technical sales or programming. This program provides the great opportunity to work in the company after the completion of the internship , and in some cases, collaborate in teams from other countries.

Professionals who have recently completed their undergraduate or MBA studies and have pursued technology-related careers are also sought.

Microsoft Mexico also offers vacancies for professionals for remote positions with responsibility for Latin America that can be filled by Mexicans based in different cities of the country. For example, the position of Customer Engineer for Azure Infrastructure is available to those who live in Mexico City and have experience in software development.

To review the available Microsoft vacancies in Mexico for students, recent graduates, and experienced professionals, enter this site .