Amazon Bans 600 Chinese Brands From Selling on Its Platform

We all usually read the reviews of products for sale on an ecommerce store to be sure we're buying something that is really useful and quality. However, some of these reviews can be fraudulent, and Amazon does not tolerate it.

Depositphotos.com

The ecommerce giant expelled 600 Chinese brands from 3,000 seller accounts. The reason? Fake or fraudulent reviews, according to the South China Morning Post.

As reported by The Verge, some sellers and brands received positive reviews in exchange for gift cards or even free items. These practices violate Amazon's policy, which has prohibited the practice of incentivized reviews since 2016.

According to the reports, Amazon launched a cleaning campaign aimed at this type of action in May of this year, and it's left several merchants in China in trouble.

For its part, Amazon issued a statement in which it explains that it's working hard so that its customers can make their purchases with confidence and, in turn, sellers can grow their business through healthy competition.

The report also highlights that the company has clear policies that prohibit abuse of community features and that Amazon will continue to improve abuse detection and take action against bad actors.

