TRTN or WAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing sector have probably already heard of Triton International (TRTN) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

- Zacks

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Triton International and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TRTN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TRTN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.83, while WAB has a forward P/E of 20.04. We also note that TRTN has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WAB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.

Another notable valuation metric for TRTN is its P/B ratio of 1.52. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WAB has a P/B of 1.58.

Based on these metrics and many more, TRTN holds a Value grade of A, while WAB has a Value grade of C.

TRTN stands above WAB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TRTN is the superior value option right now.

