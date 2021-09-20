Helium (HNT) Price Predictions Surge Ahead of 5G Network Launch

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Helium (CCC:HNT-USD) could prove to be one of the most lucrative investments in the crypto space. The coin fills its own niche, and it’s a niche whose utility will become more and more important as humans entrench themselves in the digital age. Providing internet to the masses through the blockchain is an arduous and ambitious task, but if it lives up to its promise, Helium will deliver something truly impressive. There’s no wonder, then, that Helium (HNT) price predictions are heating up ahead of a big launch this week.

Source: Shutterstock

Helium promises its users something more fulfilling than a simple arbitrage coin — something you hold on to and then sell off if it increases. Rather, the network is trying to connect citizens with the internet through shared hot spots. Helium users can buy physical hotspots, which connect other local users to a WiFi signal. As a host, hotspot owners generate their own passive income by providing the service.

Soon, Helium is taking its innovative model to new heights. The coming days will see Helium roll out its 5G hotspots. The product will be one of the most wide-sweeping attempts to get 5G into the hands of as many users as possible since its advent. As such, there’s a large amount of hype building around the launch. Helium will make 20,000 hotspots available for purchase, and they’re sure to get snatched up quickly.

Helium (HNT) Price Predictions Heat Up Ahead of 5G Launch

With blockchain-powered 5G hotspots on the horizon, investors have an opportunity to cash in on both the cryptocurrency and 5G sectors. Of course, the launch is building a lot of hype for the Helium coin. Even as the coin loses 10% this morning, many are seeking out their Helium (HNT) price predictions to see what the long-term prospects look like for the network.

Just how much might Helium benefit from its biggest product launch yet? Let’s take a look at what the analysts think about the network’s future:

WalletInvestor is convinced Helium will see a great upward trend over the next year. By September 2022, the site thinks HNT will hit highs of nearly $38.

Gov Capital is even more bullish. By the same time next year, the outlet forecasts a whopping $71 price tag for Helium coins.

DigitalCoinPrice thinks Helium will finish 2021 out in a strong way. By the close of December, the outlet suggest HNT will be worth $29.61.

The post Helium (HNT) Price Predictions Surge Ahead of 5G Network Launch appeared first on InvestorPlace.