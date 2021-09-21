This is how the Canasta Rosa marketplace continues to support Mexican entrepreneurs

Canasta Rosa continues with its actions to support Mexican entrepreneurs , both micro and small businesses, to enhance their growth through training, tools and financial support, connecting them with strategic allies that can promote their development.

Depositphotos.com

This will be possible through a contest called Canasta Rosa Pitch Contest by GBM in which entrepreneurs who are part of the marketplace, as well as their new users, can participate. Applicants will be able to win discounts on courses, tools for their growth and a final prize of up to 200 thousand Mexican pesos.

“At Canasta Rosa we want to promote the growth of Mexican entrepreneurs, providing them with all the tools they need to grow their business projects, this is how the Canasta Rosa Pitch Contest by GBM was born, where we join the efforts, knowledge and experience of these companies with issues in which entrepreneurs have more doubts and need support to continue their path to success, ”explained Deborah Dana, founder and CEO of Canasta Rosa.

The main objective of this initiative is to promote the growth of entrepreneurship in Mexico, empowering Mexican entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools and training they need to grow their projects.

The contest will have two categories of ventures: Star Entrepreneurship and Growth Entrepreneurship, in order that no one is left out and have the same opportunities to participate. The best 15 projects in the Star Entrepreneurship category and the best 5 projects in the Growing Entrepreneurship category will be selected; They will go to the semifinal where they will present their project to a jury of experts.

The event is divided into 3 phases:

The first phase consists of the call and a Master Class by Angel Ventures and a Master Class by GBM.

In the second phase, the semifinalists will be announced and some Talks will be given through MyStore.

The third and final phase will be the semifinal and Mentoring sessions by Clip, to close with the final where the winning venture will come out, on September 30.

Angel Ventures will be in charge of evaluating all the projects that are registered and will evaluate them according to the criteria established by all the sponsors and allies.

In addition, Eduardo Ramos, Director of Innovation and Fabian Aguilar, Fund Manager, of Angel Ventures, will give a Master Class in Commercial Pitch, where entrepreneurs will have the necessary tools to make an effective presentation to an investor, either individual or institutional. And Juan Ignacio Corcuera, Senior Analyst Wealth Management, from GBM, will give a Master Class in Personal Finance, where he will talk about how to keep personal finances healthy, how to make savings efficient, in an orderly and simple way, to achieve freedom financial; as well as the most common mistakes that exist about saving and investing.

To learn more about the contest, go to the official website at Canasta Rosa.