Square (SQ) Omnichannel Tools to Boost Seller Base in France

Square SQ has introduced omni-channel solutions in France in a bid to expand its reach to small businesses and large enterprises in the country.

- Zacks

Its integrated suite of business tools comprises various solutions like Square Point of Sale (POS), and payments software and hardware for any kind of business, Square for Restaurants, Square Online, Square Terminal, Square Stand, and Square Reader.

With POS and payment solutions, Square provides reliable and secure transaction facilities, and helps business owners to sell their products anywhere as well as manage the customer base.

Square for Restaurants offers industry-specific tools and POS for food and beverage merchants in a single platform.

Square Online provides a helping hand to businesses across a variety of verticals like full e-Commerce website with social media integrations for retail, easily enabling click-and-collect for local businesses or QR code dining platforms to help diners order as well as pay from their mobile device.

Apart from these, Square offers robust business tools such as Online Checkout, Virtual Terminal, Team Management, Kitchen Display System, and others for smooth business operations.

Move to Benefit

We note that the company’s integrated business tools will help French sellers to save business time and money as well as reduce inefficiencies from multiple systems. This in turn will help them seamlessly run and grow their businesses.

This is likely to drive the company’s momentum across the sellers in France. This in turn will strengthen its business in the country.

Additionally, the latest move has expanded Square’s global footprint, which will help it in further winning investors’ confidence.

It is to be noted that Square has returned 14.9% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 6.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Global Expansion

In addition to the latest move, Square recently introduced integrated omni-channel solutions in Ireland to help merchants seamlessly run business operations amid the pandemic.

Further, the company rolled out the Early Access Program in Spain, France and Ireland. It offers businesses with an integrated set of omni-channel tools so that they can easily sell their products and services.

The company also rolled out Square for Restaurants in Canada in a bid to help restaurant owners run their businesses smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, it launched Square Invoices Plus in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Japan and Australia to help businesses organize their invoicing requirements, get faster payments as well as gain more customers.

Further, it has made its Kitchen Display Software available to all kinds of restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Ireland. The Software helps restaurants to keep track of online ordering and delivery partners.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Square carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Advanced Micro Devices AMD, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings MTSI and Paycom Software PAYC. While Advanced Micro Devices and MACOM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Paycom Software carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, MACOM, and Paycom Software are currently projected at 44.6%, 39.8%, and 25%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research