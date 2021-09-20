OMG Crypto: 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know About OmiseGO and the OMG Network

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

OMG Foundation (CCC: OMG-USD ) is catching the eyes of crypto traders today as shares head higher following a rough morning of trading.

Let’s jump into OMG Foundation below to give traders an idea of what it is.

OMG Foundation is a blockchain network with Enya as one of its core developers.

Enya has also launched Boba Network, which is acting as a core contributor to the OMG Foundation.

If all these names are starting to get confusing, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Some crypto traders might not be familiar with OMG Foundation but might know it under a different name.

Before switching over to OMG Foundation, the crypto went under the name OMG Network.

Some of you might recognize that name but we’ve got one more for traders still not recognizing it.

Before it changed over to the OMG Network moniker, the crypto traded under the name OmiseGO.

There’s surprisingly little news about the crypto network with its Twitter account bare.

The last, and only, post from it was from last year when it changed from OmiseGO to OMG Network.

Instead, it looks like the Boba Network account is where most users can keep up with the crypto.

It provides some details on OMG but Enya also just announced plans to launch a BOBA crypto token.

Enya notes that this token is being launched by OMG Foundation.

No matter the case, OMG is bucking the trend of falling cryptos today with its token rising 9.1% over a 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

