What is landlord insurance and why buy it?

Renting your house, apartment, warehouse or land can become an excellent option to obtain an extra income. In this context, having landlord insurance is essential for your peace of mind and the security of your assets.

Depositphotos.com

But what is landlord's insurance?

It is a policy, which includes an extensive number of property protections, such as civil liability in the event of damage to third parties or tenants.

If you have insurance of this type, you could avoid financial losses due to any damage that occurs to your property or in the event that you are held responsible for damages to third parties due to an accident or loss.

How do these types of policies work?

According to Ahorraseguros.mx , a specialized insurance quote, the policy has additional coverage unlike 'normal' home insurance, although first we will mention that like these, it covers damages caused by accidents or natural phenomena such as:

Fires

Explosion

Floods

Earthquakes

Stole

Volcanic eruptions

Water leaks

Toxic gases

Falling objects or structures

Lightning

Hail and snow

Chemical spills

Vandalism.

The insurance covers damage to tenants or personnel working inside the property. In the same way, it protects the owner of the house in case the tenant does not fulfill his obligations or causes damage to the property.

Among the most outstanding coverage are:

Structural and cosmetic damage to the home

Theft or total loss of belongings in the property

Total damage or destruction caused by tenants

Breach of rent by the tenant

Refusal to evict the home and trespass

Abandonment of the property

Civil liability.

Why is it important to have landlord insurance?

According to the latest INEGI census, it is estimated that 29.9% of households in Mexico are not owned, but are for rent or are loaned by relatives.

According to specialists, it is the most recommended, especially if you want to have security and some support as an owner, since there are always risks that range from non-payment by tenants or, even, the refusal to vacate the property when prompted.

These processes can be quite time consuming and expensive. For this reason, having coverage that helps you pay for legal expenses and advises you in the event of any inconvenience to your property is very convenient.