4 HMO Stocks in Focus as Government Backs Healthcare Reform

The health insurance industry more popularly called Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is in a sweet spot with full backing from the government to the Affordable Care Act. This reform instituted by Barack Obama back in March 2010, has been one of the major growth drivers for the industry, despite bringing in some constraints. Other factors such as aging U.S population, mergers and acquisition, investments in technology et al are expected to drive growth for the HMO players. Companies with the likes of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH , Anthem Inc. ANTM, Humana Inc. HUM and Centene Corp. CNC stand to gain maximum, given their diversified business, vast scale, size, a wide bouquet of products and services, and a strong balance sheet.





