Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

4 HMO Stocks in Focus as Government Backs Healthcare Reform

The Health insurance industry is poised to grow on the back of a better regulatory environment. Aging demography, automation plus mergers and acquisit...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The health insurance industry more popularly called Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is in a sweet spot with full backing from the government to the Affordable Care Act. This reform instituted by Barack Obama back in March 2010, has been one of the major growth drivers for the industry, despite bringing in some constraints. Other factors such as aging U.S population, mergers and acquisition, investments in technology et al are expected to drive growth for the HMO players. Companies with the likes of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH , Anthem Inc. ANTM, Humana Inc. HUM and Centene Corp. CNC stand to gain maximum, given their diversified business, vast scale, size, a wide bouquet of products and services, and a strong balance sheet.



- Zacks

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Stocks Plunge Amid China, Fed and Washington Concerns

Jim Giaquinto

Stocks

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Goldman Sachs, Deere, Apple, Qualcomm and Nike

Stocks

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Shopify and China Construction Bank

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Money

Don't Miss This Key Step In Assessing How Strong Your Business Is Performing

kirsha campbell

kirsha campbell

Future of Entrepreneurship

Watch: How to Create Equitable Access to Capital

Entrepreneur Staff
Workplace Diversity

Watch: Strategies for Standing Out As a Black Woman In Business

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More