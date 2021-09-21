Global TIPS ETFs to Play Now

Rising inflation worldwide has become a trend. Though the annual inflation rate in the United States eased to 5.3% in August, it was 5.4% in July – a 13-year high. A slowdown was seen in cost of used cars and trucks (31.9% percent vs 41.7% in July) and transportation services (4.6% vs 6.4%). But inflation was firm for shelter (2.8%) and apparel (4.2%), per tradingeconomics.

On the other hand, faster price increases were noticed for food (3.7% vs 3.4%), namely food at home (3% versus 2.6%) and food away from home (4.7% versus 4.6%); new vehicles (7.6% versus 6.4%); energy (25% versus 23.8%); and medical care services (1% versus 0.8%). On a monthly basis, price increases were noticed in cost of gasoline, household furnishings and operations, food and shelter.

Euro-area inflation soared to the highest level in a decade in August. Consumer prices gained 3%, surpassing the predictions of all 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey. A measure of core inflation that ruled out fluctuating items such as energy and food price inflation touched 1.6%, the highest since 2012.

The U.K.’s consumer prices index jumped by 3.2% in the 12 months to August, official data showed, marking the largest ever sequential increase since records began in January 1997. A Reuters poll had projected a reading of 2.9% for August. The index soared 2.0% in July on an annual basis.

“The larger-than-normal month-to-month increase in the core CPI in August also was mainly due to a huge 4.9% rise in used car prices, which pushed up that component’s inflation rate to an eye-catching 18.3%,” Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a research note, as quoted on CNBC.

The reading is once again above the Bank of England’s target of 2% and undoubtedly strengthened the call for ending the unprecedented pandemic-era stimulus polices. It also comes amid rising energy prices as global economies are reopening gradually. However, going forward, the headline rate of the CPI won’t likely shoot up in September, because restaurant prices had recovered at this point last year.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few TIPS ETFs that should be taken under consideration at the current level.

ETFs in Focus

iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP

The underlying Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury. The fund charges 19 bps in fees.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF SCHP

The underlying Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index (Series-L) includes all publicly-issued U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment grade and have $500 million or more of outstanding face value. The fund charges 5 bps in fees.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF VTIP

The underlying Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0—5 Year Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that includes all inflation-protected public obligations issued by the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities of less than 5 years. The fund charges 5 bps in fees.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF STIP

The underlying Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index (Series-L) comprises inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years. The fund charges 5 bps in fees.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF WIP

The underlying FTSE International Inflation-Linked Securities Select Index is designed to measure the total return performance of inflation-linked bonds outside the United States with fixed-rate coupon payments that are linked to an inflation index. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

