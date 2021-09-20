Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After Today’s Crypto Crash?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This morning’s crypto crash startled many investors. Waking up to red numbers is never a fun time, and waking up to red numbers across an entire investment class is enough to shake even the most sure of bulls. But, as the market always proves, these times never last. Crypto will be back on its feet again, and while many small cryptos might fall to the wayside, there are a host of solid investments which are sure to rebound from the volatility, particularly Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ). As such, investors are looking into Ethereum price predictions to see how the ETH coin will rebound and move forward.

Ethereum is by far one of the most robust blockchain networks available. The network, founded by now-superstar developers Vitalik Buterin and Charles Hoskinson, is host to thousands of DApps, or decentralized applications. It also powers the ever-growing non-fungible token (NFT) trend, hosting a vast majority of the art tokens found on the market.

The network came into popularity in recent years in response to criticisms being levied at Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ). Bitcoin lacks an inherent utility or function; it mostly exists as a simple mode of transaction between users and whatever other entities might happen to take the coin. Ethereum has a huge variety of uses thanks to its DApp capabilities and its NFT prowess; not to mention, it also boasts higher energy efficiency and faster transactions than Bitcoin.

Ethereum Price Predictions Pick Up Amidst Crypto Crash

Ethereum is not going to budge from its second-place dominance in the crypto race. With a $364 billion market capitalization, the coin is five times larger than the next-closest competitor, Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ). The network hosts a monolithic chunk of the crypto industry’s network usage, and its prices are the only digital currency prices which stand to challenge Bitcoin’s massive $44,000 price. But with all of that being said, what’s next for Ethereum, following this morning’s crash? Let’s take a look at some Ethereum price predictions and see what the analysts think:

WalletInvestor expects Ethereum to bounce up from its current $3,100 price. By September 2022, the site expects ETH to see a new all-time high of $5,581.

CoinPriceForecast sees Ethereum appreciating by about $600 before the year’s close. The site’s price point locks in at $3,777 for the coin by December.

DigitalCoinPrice, however, sees ETH breaking through $4,000 before the year’s close. Over the next three months, the site expects Ethereum to balloon in size to $4,349.

The Economy Forecast Agency expects Ethereum to be knocking on the door of the $5,000 milestone before 2022. The site forecasts a $4,766 price for ETH by the year’s close.

