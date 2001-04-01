The Price Is Right?

Looking for a deal on your next purchase? This site offers info on the average price of most products out there.

For comparison shopping made easy, head to Strong Numbers, the self-proclaimed "Blue Book for Everything." It calculates its prices by sifting through the numbers at innumerable online auctions-in no time at all. A recent request for info on the Handspring Visor Deluxe yielded an average price of $226. Lots of merchandise categories are represented here, so the next time you want to know whether a good deal is exactly that, ask Strong Numbers for its verdict.

