9 Things to Know About the Adventure Gold (AGLD) Crypto Following a Coinbase Listing

Getting a listing on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) is a serious mark of success for a developer. As the second-largest crypto exchange, there are lots of eyes on Coinbase and all of its affiliates. As such, attention is turning to a new gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) play Adventure Gold (CCC:AGLD-USD). The Adventure Gold (AGLD) crypto is allowing investors to dabble in a hybrid space which could very well be the future of the NFTs in entertainment.

The Adventure Gold token exists for the purpose of fueling a as-of-yet non-existent game. What does this mean? Here’s all that you need to know.

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Crypto Lands on Coinbase

Before touching on what the Adventure Gold (AGLD) crypto is, we must first look at Loot NFTs. Loot saw its launch in August through a developer named Dom Hofmann.

These NFTs are pictures of text rows. Each row contains the name of an item in an adventuring game which doesn’t exist yet.

The NFTs represent items for the game, which the NFT owners will own upon its release. Hofmann released the NFTs without any imagery or stats for these items in order to leave their meaning open to interpretation.

The Loot NFTs are available for free in a run of 8,000 tokens. Investors are snatching them up very quickly with little marketing outside of Hofmann’s announcement of their existence.

Since its first release, the Loot community is growing rapidly and creating hype around the yet-to-be-created game. A multitude of sites measuring the rarity of certain items is already popping up.

Adventure Gold is the token meant to fuel the incoming Loot game. As of yet, it has no dedicated developers, and its inherent utility is not fully known.

What we do know is that Loot NFT owners were granted 10,000 ALGD for each NFT they possess. At its current going-rate of $3.81, this turned a free NFT purchase into a $38,100 profit.

The Adventure Gold (AGLD) crypto is now also getting to boost of a Coinbase Pro listing to add to its bullish momentum. The exchange is announcing its intent to list AGLD this morning through a blog post.

Investors can load their existing AGLD holdings onto their Coinbase Pro accounts starting today. If the crypto meets liquidity conditions, it will launch for trading tomorrow afternoon.

