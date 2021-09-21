Thomson Reuters opens places for IT professionals in CDMX

The content and technology company for tax, accounting, legal and foreign trade professionals Thomson Reuters opened positions for professionals in the areas of Information Technology in Mexico City .

Thomson Reuters Careers vía Instagram

“Mexico is a high priority market for Thomson Reuters in terms of growth and investment, and we are working to improve support to our local and global clients. The country provides a rich combination of talent, a robust portfolio of graduates and a variety of resources to optimize the operation of our Shared Services Center, which will serve the entire American continent and in addition to those existing in Asia (India and the Philippines. ), Europe (Poland) and America (Costa Rica) ”, said Carmina Orvañanos Sánchez, vice president of the Shared Services Center of Mexico.

The company detailed the profiles sought for its Shared Services Center in a statement:

Software Engineering - Recruitment for senior and junior level positions for candidates with more than five years of experience in a variety of contexts creating scalable and extensible software solutions and systems.

Quality Assurance Automation Engineer - Candidates who can develop automated testing solutions by understanding business needs, creating test script frameworks, and having a broad understanding of the software development lifecycle (agile methodologies).

Engineering Architect - Talented with deep technical knowledge of cloud native architecture and product engineering best practices who will be responsible for the technical success of current Thomson Reuters products while defining, innovating and supporting the cloud audit offering.

Business Systems Analysts: Candidates with a background in financial analysis who are familiar with various financial reporting applications and who are technically minded.

DevOps Engineers - Open roles to develop new or modify existing software and integrate various applications to deliver innovative solutions.

Those interested in applying for vacancies for the Thomson Reuters Shared Services Center can register in the following link .