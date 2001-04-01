Fine-Tuned Engine

A search engine that does no searching--but offers remarkable results
If you can't find what you're looking for on the Web, let Vivísimo find it for you. A search tool constructed by brainy students at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Vivísimo doesn't search itself; instead, this add-on beefs up the searching capabilities of Yahoo! and other search engines by organizing the results into folders. You've seen the same principle at work with Northern Light, but what makes Vivísimo so useful is that it lets you put this folder organizational scheme to work in association with other search engines. Using Vivísimo is a breeze: Just type in what you want to know, and it does the hunting and organizing for you.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).

