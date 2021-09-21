2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

- Zacks

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.7% on Monday, for its worst showing since May, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.2%. The fall followed worries about growing troubles in China’s property market, including possible broader contagion from Evergrande. Beijing is increasingly focused on reining in various industries and the government is reportedly set to let the heavily indebted real-estate firm fail.

Monday’s downturn is part of a broader downward trend in September. Analysts and traders have been calling for major U.S. indexes to drop rather significantly following a massive 2021 run. Investors should also remember that the last selloff was wiped out nearly overnight in Mid-July.

The selling sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq under their 50-day moving averages, but buyers started to step in Monday afternoon and all three major U.S. indexes attempted to close regular hours in the green Tuesday, before the Dow and the S&P slipped in late-afternoon trading. Despite the large drop, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are only down around 4% from their records.

The market could remain somewhat shaky for the remainder of 2021, given the historic run off the coronavirus lows, coupled with the fact some Wall Street analysts think the U.S. economic comeback already peaked. That doesn’t mean investors with long-term horizons should run and hide.

In fact, they might want to consider doing what most of the best fund managers do and buy their favorite stocks at discounts when they can because timing the market is extremely difficult. One widely-cited technical level that often triggers broad-based buying despite whatever else might be happening is already close to being breached.

On top of that, the overall earnings picture remains strong, even though some of the positive revisions have slowed, and the margins outlook for 2022 and 2023 suggests inflation could indeed be transitory. Plus, interest rates will continue to favor stocks even when the Fed starts to raise them.

Given this backdrop, investors might want to consider buying Walmart WMT and Nike NKE stock.

Walmart is expected to continue to grow both its top and bottom lines even after posting stellar covid-boosted results in 2020. The retail giant is ready to thrive alongside Target TGT, Amazon AMZN, and others as it continues to expand its reach into everything from digital advertising to telehealth.

NKE posted stellar Q4 results in late June that sent the stock soaring to new highs as it once again proved it will help outfit changing fashion habits around the globe. The company is projected to post two more years of huge growth as it improves its digital segment. Yet the stock has tumbled heading into its Q1 fiscal 2022 financial on September 23.

