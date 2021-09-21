ViacomCBS (VIAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $38.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $28.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.19% and +8.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. VIAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VIAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.77.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

