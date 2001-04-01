Know Thy Customer

Get free demographic information at this handy site.
This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The right regional demographics-how old and how educated the people are, how many kids they have and how much they pay in rent or mortgage-will reinforce any successful marketing program. FreeDemographics lets you research that kind of information and more. Perhaps you need to track how a region has changed; this site offers data from the 1970, 1980 and 1990 U.S. Census reports. Usually you pay for this kind of information, but FreeDemographics delivers exactly what it says-lots of facts at no cost.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).

