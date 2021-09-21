Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $344.10, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TWLO to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 475%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $679.59 million, up 51.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -234.78% and +51.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

