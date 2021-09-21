Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $106.14, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 6.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from THO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect THO to post earnings of $2.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.33 billion, up 43.16% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, THO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.48.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

