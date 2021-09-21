Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $170.85, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 36.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.42 per share and revenue of $5.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.98% and +51.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SWKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.36.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.