Fast Facts

Internet and technology statistics

April 1, 2001 1 min read

The number of small businesses with Web sites set up for advertising and promotional reasons increased by 123 percent over the past year, says telephony giant Verizon.

By 2003, 27 percent of Americans older than age 55 will be active Internet users, says research firm eMarketer.

Expect revenues from wireless Internet portals to rise from $747 million in 2000 to $42 billion in 2005, according to a new report from research and consulting firm Ovum.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).