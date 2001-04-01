Undercover
Laptop Hood
Maybe you're working on patent-pending code, or maybe you just want to see your laptop display a little better when working outdoors. The E2000 Laptop Hood from Hoodman not only eliminates glare, but also gives you enough privacy to work on anything in public-even confidential documents. The rugged, spring-loaded nylon hood fits all 10- to 15-inch screens and pops into shape instantly. A flat 8-inch travel bag comes bundled with the collapsible hood.