Undercover

Hoodman's E2000 Laptop Hood offers privacy and cuts down on glare.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

E2000 Laptop Hood



Manufacturer: Hoodman



Street price: $39.95



Phone: (800) 818-3946



Web site: www.hoodmanusa.com



Maybe you're working on patent-pending code, or maybe you just want to see your laptop display a little better when working outdoors. The E2000 Laptop Hood from Hoodman not only eliminates glare, but also gives you enough privacy to work on anything in public-even confidential documents. The rugged, spring-loaded nylon hood fits all 10- to 15-inch screens and pops into shape instantly. A flat 8-inch travel bag comes bundled with the collapsible hood.