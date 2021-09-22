Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Ronaldo dethrons Messi as the highest paid footballer in the world

La Pulga, - who recently joined the Paris Saint Germain club -, will "only" bill 110 million dollars this season.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo dethroned Argentine Lionel Messi as the highest paid footballer in the world, according to the Top 10 highest paid soccer players of the year published Tuesday by Forbes magazine.

According to the publication, the income of the Portuguese team during the 2021-22 season will reach 125 million dollars, with 55 million coming from advertising contracts.

On the other hand, La Pulga, - who recently joined the Paris Saint Germain club -, "only" will have a turnover of 110 million dollars, with 35 million coming from advertising.

The Top10 of the highest paid footballers of the year

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Manchester United): $ 125 million
  2. Lionel Messi (Argentina / PSG): $ 110 million
  3. Neymar Jr. (Brazil / PSG): $ 95 million
  4. Kylian Mbappe (France / PSG): $ 43 million
  5. Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool): $ 41 million
  6. Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich): $ 35 million
  7. Andrés Iniesta (Spain / Vissel Kobe): 35 million dollars
  8. Paul Pogba (France / Manchester United): $ 34 million
  9. Gareth Bale (UK / Real Madrid): $ 32 million
  10. Eden Hazard (Belgium / Real Madrid): $ 29 million

