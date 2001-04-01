Mini-Mouse

Bosswave's FinRing is a fully functional mouse that attaches to your fingertip

April 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

FinRing



Manufacturer: BossWave



Street price: $80



Phone: 886-2-2995-2884



Web site: www.bosswave.com



Ever wish you had the help of a magic wand to deliver that key sales presentation? The FinRing is a colorful, cat-eye-shaped device that, when attached to your fingertip, serves as a fully functional mouse, allowing you to wirelessly navigate your onscreen cursor by simply gesturing with your hand and double-clicking with your thumb. You'll never have to hunch over a keyboard during a presentation again. Plus, because the FinRing has no moving parts, there's nothing to clean. All you need is an available USB port.